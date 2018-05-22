The Pokémon Go team dropped a bombshell on Monday when they announced that new creatures are coming to Niantic’s augmented reality game.

The team teased in a blog post that because sunny days are ahead, Trainers should prepare for the appearance of new Pokémon in the augmented reality world of “Pokémon Go.” “We’re celebrating all around the world by introducing some special Pokémon from the tropical Alola region to ‘Pokémon Go,’” the developers stated.

When Game Freak released “Pokémon Sun and Moon” in November 2016, the studio also introduced new species of Pokémon that appeared in the Alola region. Some of the new species are basically Alolan forms of Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region.

GameSpot has listed all 18 Gen 1 Pokémon that have Alolan forms in “Pokémon Sun and Moon” and they are as follows:

Rattata (Dark/Normal)

Raticate (Dark/Normal)

Raichu (Electric/Psychic)

Sandshrew (Ice/Steel)

Sandslash (Ice/Steel)

Vulpix (Ice)

Ninetales (Ice/Fairy)

Diglett (Ground/Steel)

Dugtrio (Ground/Steel)

Meowth (Dark)

Persian (Dark)

Geodude (Rock/Electric)

Graveler (Rock/Electric)

Golem (Rock/Electric)

Grimer (Poison/Dark)

Muk (Poison/Dark)

Exeggutor (Grass/Dragon)

Marowak (Fire/Ghost)

The teaser photo that Niantic released alongside its announcement features silhouettes of 11 creatures. GameRant pointed out that the teaser is missing Sandshrew, Ninetales, Persian, Raticate, Golem, Graveller and Dugtrio. Since they are not found in the photo, it’s not clear if they will arrive in the game alongside Alolan Raichu, Exeggutor and the other Pokémon.

Photo: Pokemon Go Live

The Pokémon Go team also did not give a specific date for the arrival of the Alolan forms in “Pokémon Go.” They only said that the new creatures are slated to join the game in the coming weeks. They also encouraged fans to keep an eye out for news related to the “exciting change,” so they could have something bigger planned.

Thus far, Niantic’s very famous mobile game features monsters from the first three generations of the Pokémon series. Given the announcement, it’s already confirmed that some Gen 7 Pokémon are joining the AR game ahead of the Gen 4 Pokémon. This could stall players from asking Niantic to bring Gen 4 monsters to the game for a month or two.

Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon