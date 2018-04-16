“Pokemon Go’s” April Community Day is already over, so fans of Niantic’s augmented reality mobile game could be looking forward to the next Community Day that’s set to happen next month. Rumor has it that the upcoming in-game event will feature fire-type starter Charmander and a shiny version of Charizard.

On Monday, GameRant reported how the upcoming May Community Day could put the spotlight on Charmander and its evolutions. The news outlet obtained a copy of a leaked e-mail from Niantic Support that appears to confirm the speculation.

“We are excited to announce that May’s Community Day will feature the fire-type Pokemon Charmander. More details will be announced in the coming weeks,” the e-mail read. “Celebrate what it means to be a part of the Pokemon Go community and make new friends along the way! Make sure to find a meetup near you!”

Though the leaked e-mail seems pretty legit, GameRant still warns that it hasn’t been verified so fans should take it with a grain of salt until the official announcement is made on the Pokemon Go Blog. Nevertheless, the publication already surmised that the next Community Day could feature a shiny Charizard with a special move.

GameRant also went as far as pointing out that there’s actually a theory on how Niantic is rotating starters for its Community Day events. The first Community Day featured Pikachu, the next one was Dratini and then came Bulbasaur. This month’s starter was Mareep. Hence, it’s really possible that Charmader could be up next.

Speaking of this month’s Community Day, Trainers got the chance to catch electric-type Pokemon Mareep and evolve it into Flaffy then to Ampharos. Some also got lucky and caught a shiny Mareep that eventually evolves into a shiny Ampharos. Moreover, Ampharos was given the chance to learn a powerful special move called Dragon Pulse during the event, as pointed out by Forbes.

“Pokemon Go” is a free-to-play, location based augmented reality game. It is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Photo: Reuters/Mariana Bazo