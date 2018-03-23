Niantic Labs is bringing back The Pokemon Go Eggstravaganza event this week to give Trainers more chances to hatch certain Pokemon like Togepi and Pichu. Other surprises are also in store for players who are joining the special Egg event.

Earlier this week, Niantic took to the official Pokemon Go blog to announce the return of The Pokemon Go Eggstravaganza. According to the developer of the popular AR game, the even came back on March 22 at 1 p.m. PDT and it will run until April 2 at 1 p.m. PDT.

Throughout the duration of the event, players will have more chances to hatch elusive Pokemon. Niantic is encouraging everyone to stop by PokeStops and gather all the Eggs they could find, especially 2 km Eggs that now contain a variety of Pokemon.

Wynaut and Ralts were previously exclusive to 5 km and 10 km Eggs only. During the Eggstravaganza, however, the Psychic and Fairy/Psychic type creatures will also hatch from 2 km Eggs. Aside from this, the developer is also increasing the hatch rates of Togepi and Pichu. So if you still do not have the Fairy and Electric baby Pokemon, now is the perfect time to hatch them.

As usual Niantic is giving away rewards to Trainers who will take part in the event. For example, a bonus Candy is given to every Egg hatched during the Eggstravaganza. The Candy will, of course, come in handy for when you power up your newly hatched Pokemon. Stardust is also doubled until April 2.

Niantic also encourages players to visit the in-game shop this week and get the special boxes that will help them in their hatching spree. Super Incubators and Star Pieces are up for grabs, so get them before engaging in the egg-citing event.

Though not mentioned in Niantic’s post, GameRant reports that shiny versions of Togepi, Togetic, Wobbuffet, Magmar and Magby are appearing in the game this week. The gaming news site got this information from a Redditor who found 3D models of the five shiny creatures on “Pokemon Go” servers and shared them on Imgur.

“Pokemon Go” is a free-to-play, location-based augmented reality game for both iOS and Android devices.

Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon