Trainers, there’s still time to enjoy the Water Festival in “Pokémon Go.” You can still catch and hatch as many Water-type Pokémon as you like until next week. Niantic has also announced the new Global Challenge to watch out for the entire summer season.

In case you missed it, the Water Festival returned on June 7 at 1 p.m. PDT and it’s here to stay until June 21 at 1 p.m. PDT. This means you still have more time to catch all the Water-type Pokémon you want and need.

The Water Festival makes all the Water-type Pokémon appear more frequently in the wild. So expect to see lots of Magikarp and Wailmer here and there. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a rare Shiny Shellder as well. For every Water-type Pokémon you catch, you will be earning 3x Stardust.

The Water Festival also enables players to hatch Totodile, Mudkip and Corphish from 2 km Eggs. Hatch any of these three and you get to earn Double Candy and Stardust. So if you have collected loads of 2 km Eggs, perhaps now is the perfect time to hatch most, if not all, of them.

Throughout the event, Raid Battles will feature mighty strong Water-type Pokémon. Niantic said the Water Festival will see the return of the Legendary Pokémon Kyogre. Join the Raid Battles, so you can encounter a Shiny Kyogre when you come out victorious.

Earlier this week, Niantic also revealed the live events that will transpire in the augmented reality mobile game during Pokémon Go Summer Tour 2018. So in select weekends, Trainers from all over the world can take part in completing Professor Willow’s Global Challenge.

For the Global Challenge, Niantic has decided to divide the global community into four parts: The Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; the Asia-Pacific region; and the main research site itself. Each division will have their own goals to meet. At the end of every event, players will get exciting rewards if they are able to achieve all of their goals.

Photo: Pokemon Go/Niantic

The first part of the Global Challenge is called Pokémon Go Safari Zone, which is set to mainly happen in Dortmund, Germany on June 30 and July 1. During the free event, Trainers in the Westfalenpark can encounter Unown and Corsola and join the excited Raid Battles in the city.

Trainers all over the world can also join in the fun. Everyone will see the increased appearances of the Grass- and Poison-type Pokémon from the Hoenn region. Niantic teased that Trainers can encounter the beautiful Roselia during the event. There’s also a good chance for everyone to encounter a Shiny Roselia.

The second event is called Pokémon Go Fest 2018, which is mainly set in Lincoln Park in Chicago on July 14 and 15. Niantic said only those who have tickets for the event will be able to see the Pokémon and PokéStops in Lincoln Park. However, everyone all over the world can still enjoy the increased appearances of Trapinch, Feebas and other featured Pokémon during that weekend.

In addition, the spawn rates of Cheering Pokémon, Plusle and Minun, will also be increased. Hence, players will readily see them in the wild during the event. Catching Plusle and Minun will give players bonus Stardust. Lucky Trainers will also get to encounter Shiny versions of the two.

Niantic has also decided to make the Android and iOS mobile gaming app even more interesting this summer. Starting on the weekend for Pokémon Go Fest 2018, the Alolan forms of Diglett and Geodude will appear globally for the first time.

There are other events to watch out for in late-summer. The developer hasn’t announced the specifics for the upcoming events yet, but it has already confirmed that “even more surprises are coming.” So stay tuned for more announcements.

Photo: Reuters/Paul Hanna