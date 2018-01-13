Starting this January, “Pokemon Go” Trainers will have a chance to catch special Pokemon with exclusive moves. Niantic has just announced a new in-game monthly event called Community Day, and it features a different special Pokemon every month.

On Friday, the Pokemon Go team introduced Community Day via the game’s official blog. “We’re incredibly excited to announce ‘Pokemon Go’ Community Day — a monthly worldwide event dedicated to celebrate you, the Trainers in the ‘Pokemon Go‘ community,” the team wrote.

According to the developers, Community Day provides Trainers with the opportunity to meet up at local parks, meet new friends and experience together an in-game event once a month. During the Community Day, a special Pokemon will spawn around the world for just a few hours.

One good reason for Trainers to join the event is that the special Pokemon will come with an exclusive move. Other reasons include increased XP or Stardust and the fact that Lure Modules worldwide would stay activated for three hours.

“We’re constantly blown away by the passion of ‘Pokemon Go’ players around the world, and we hope that each ‘Pokemon Go’ Community Day will help add to the excitement of local events and meetups,” the Pokemon Go team stated.

For this month, the Community Day has been scheduled to take place on Jan. 20, 2018. The new monthly event will also kick off with Pikachu as the special Pokemon. For Trainers who will be able to catch Pikachu during the event, their special Pokemon will come with the exclusive move Surf. Participants will also earn double XD during the event hours.

Below is the official schedule of the first ‘Pokemon Go’ Community Day:

The Asia-Pacific region: January 20, 2018, from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. JST (GMT +9)

Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: January 20, 2018, from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. UTC (GMT +0)

The Americas and Greenland: January 20, 2018, from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. PST (GMT -8)

The announcement comes days after Niantic revealed it is discontinuing support for older iOS devices that are incapable of upgrading to iOS 11. The developer explained at the time that it decided to do this because future game updates will make use of technologies that are beyond the capabilities of the dated devices.

Photo: Reuters/Mark Kauzlarich