Police arrested who they think is a prolific public menace in Wisconsin this week. According to police in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, a 33-year-old man was arrested in connection to a years-long string of deliberately clogged public toilets after a citizen provided a tip.

The Sheboygan Police Department announced in a Facebook post that they finally arrested a suspect in the toilet clogging case after two years of vandalism that cost the city thousands of dollars to fix. The department also tweeted thanks to the anonymous tipster whose advice led to the arrest.

Sheboygan police confirmed at least 29 cases of purposeful toilet clogging at the public women’s restroom at Deland Park Community Center since 2016, according to TMJ-4. That included 12 times in 2016, 14 times in 2017, and three times this year, as far as the police are aware.

The suspect exerted some amount of effort in clogging the toilets, as his methods showed. He would allegedly go into the community center’s women’s restroom and physically stick 20-ounce soda bottles into the pipes rather than just flush them down the toilet, rendering the toilets unusable and costing the city money.

Sheboygan had already flushed up to $3,000 down the figurative drain to fix the toilets due to the clogger’s crimes as of March, according to TMJ-4’s report.

“This is very strange… and gross, but that is the reality of life," a March police release said.

Police have suspected an adult male was responsible for the cloggings for some time thanks to surveillance footage from the bathrooms, according to the Sheboygan Press. He had reportedly done the same thing to at least one other public restroom in the area, but the community center was his main focus.

Police did not identify the suspect or specify charges in the Facebook post.