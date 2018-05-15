Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, found a mother who was accused of stabbing her 11-year-old daughter and leaving her in critical condition before setting her home on fire and kidnapping her 7-year-old daughter.

Police found 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad and the 7-year-old girl in downtown Tulsa less than 24 hours after going missing and after a disturbing series of events. While they were missing, Tulsa police tweeted a photo of Ahmad and the 7-year-old girl to help search efforts.

Suspect and Victim from AMBER ALERT pic.twitter.com/noJBfyoVX2 — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) May 15, 2018

The search ended Tuesday afternoon, when Ahmad and her 7-year-old daughter were found in a parking lot in Tulsa. The previous night, Ahmad allegedly tied her three daughters up and stuck socks in their mouths before repeatedly stabbing the 11-year-old. As Ahmad stabbed the oldest girl, the 7-year-old helped the other daughter, a 9-year-old, escape to a relative's home.

Ahmad reportedly then set the house on fire and left the 11-year-old there with her stab wounds, taking the youngest daughter with her. The middle child, meanwhile, found extended family at a home close by. When police arrived, the oldest daughter was discovered in critical condition, with the kitchen ablaze.

Police said there was no history of child abuse in the household. However, they did say Ahmad may have suffered from substance abuse or mental health issues, according to ABC News.

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Both Ahmad and her daughter were safe when Tulsa police found her on Tuesday, according to Tulsa World. Ahmad was taken in for questioning. Authorities found the pair after someone nearby saw them and called the police.

The 11-year-old who was stabbed several times was reportedly still unconscious as of Tuesday morning. Her condition was “very severe” and she was intubated, according to police.