A man attempted to smuggle one million doses of fentanyl inside of fish and chili, police said. 

Johnny De Los Santos-Martinez, 35, was reportedly arrested Feb. 1 on two felony charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the New York Post. Nearly nine pounds of fentanyl, a narcotic used to treat severe pain, in the back of his 2017 white Acura MDX.

Detectives with the New York Police Department (NYPD) had been watching Santos-Martinez in connection with drug smuggling-related investigation, WNBC reported. However, police spotted his vehicle Feb. 1 on at the intersection of Leland Avenue and Archer Street in Parkchester — a neighborhood in the Bronx, New York.

Police obtained a search warrant to examine the contents of his car. In doing so, they stumbled upon an estimated $10 million worth of fentanyl. 

"Inside both boxes were Styrofoam coolers," a police spokeswoman said to Patch - New York City. "The larger of the two coolers contained fish wrapped around two brick-shaped packages covered in green plastic, with a third brick-shaped package concealed in a vacuum-sealed package of what appeared to be chili."

"The second cooler contained one brick-shaped package similarly wrapped with green plastic and fish," the spokesperson added. 

Santos-Martinez's bail was set at $150,000 cash. He is expected to return to court on Feb. 28. 

Fentanyl is considered to be a deadly drug as it has been attributed to thousands of deaths in urban cities. The drug is fairly simple to obtain, with many individuals using the internet as a method of purchasing the drug. 

Fentanyl New York Police found doses of fentanyl stuffed inside of fish and chili. Here, bags of heroin laced with fentanyl are pictured on September 23, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images