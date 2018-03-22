A man who was taken to the hospital after informing police he was suicidal was sexually assaulted by one of the officers sent to monitor him in his room, ABC7 Chicago reported.

Chicago Police Officer Carlyle Calhoun, 46, faces multiple charges of assault for allegedly violating the unarmed man who was in police custody after being charged for a suspected misdemeanor. Calhoun allegedly sucked on the man’s toes and grabbed his genitals.

Photo: Brett Gustafson/Wikimedia Commons

The incident occurred on Feb. 3 after Calhoun and a fellow officer had charged the man with a misdemeanor. While he was in the custody of the police, the man expressed that he was suicidal. That declaration led to Calhoun and the other officer to take the man to St. Bernard Hospital to receive a psychiatric evaluation, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

While at the hospital, the man was cuffed to his bed. When Calhoun’s partner left the room, Calhoun allegedly approached the man. The veteran officer offered the man “relationship advice,” asking if he knew about “pressure points” on the body.

Calhoun then allegedly began massaging the man’s feet and sucked on his toes. Prosecutors said this went on for “several minutes” as the victim asked the officer to stop. The officer reportedly continued the assault, grabbing the man’s penis. Calhoun is also said to have pulled out his phone and taken a picture.

To get Calhoun to stop, the victim said that he needed to urinate. Calhoun escorted the victim to the bathroom, at which point he allegedly performed oral sex on the man, despite the man’s protests.

Once the officers left, the victim reported the incident to the hospital. Sample swabs were taken and were found to contain DNA that matched Calhoun. Prosecutors said the Chicago Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division took Calhoun’s phone and found a photo of the victim’s penis.

Calhoun, a 10-year veteran of the police force, was stripped of his police powers and placed at a desk job when the allegations were first raised. He has since been suspended and a spokesperson for CPD said they are “beginning the process to place him into a no-pay status.”

Calhoun was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and official misconduct, according to CBS Chicago. He is being held on a $200,000 bond and is facing 15 to 45 years in prison.