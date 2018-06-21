A recently aired television documentary series shed light on two bizarre murders and the woman who committed them. “Dead North” aired on Investigation Discovery at the end of May, detailing the crimes perpetrated by Kelly Cochran.

Among many other acts, Cochran is suspected of possibly serving the remains of her murdered ex-lover to friends and neighbors at a barbecue.

Cochran got a 65-year prison sentence in April on top of the lifetime sentence she was already serving, according to the Indy Star. The first sentence was for the murder of Chris Regan, a man she had an affair with. The second was for intentionally overdosing her husband Jason on heroin, which she pled guilty to.

“Dead North” aired in four parts on May 28 and 29, with the documentary series alleging that Kelly may have murdered nine people and hid their bodies around the midwestern United States. The series can be seen online, with a trailer available for viewing below.

Two women on opposites sides of the law. This story is chilling. #DeadNorth premieres May 28 at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/HEwOGtpF1u — DiscoveryID (@DiscoveryID) May 8, 2018

Regan initially disappeared in 2014 and the case went cold until Jason’s death in 2016. Kelly was eventually found and detained by investigators after skipping town for a while, according to FOX-2.

According to Kelly’s testimony, she and Jason shot and dismembered Regan in their Michigan home before burying him in the woods. Kelly had an affair with Regan, and the couple apparently vowed to rid the world of anything that got in the way of their marriage.

Eventually, Kelly’s neighbors came to believe they were served human remains in the form of burgers at a barbecue. The remains possibly belonged to Regan, with a documentary participant claiming the meat tasted strange.

In 2016, Kelly became so angry with her husband over Regan’s murder that she decided he needed to go as well. She choked him after giving him a huge dose of heroin. She later pleaded guilty to killing Jason.

Photo: Miguel Mendez/AFP/Getty Images

“Dead North” used interviews with people close to those involved to paint a fuller picture of who Kelly Cochran is. Her methods in the Regan murder were too sophisticated for a first-time murderer, according to Regan’s ex-girlfriend Terri O’Donnell. O’Donnell described looking at Kelly in court as what it must be like to look at the devil.

Kelly may have buried other victims in Indiana, Tennessee, and Minnesota, but police have no leads on identities or locations yet. If she assists in finding the bodies, she cannot be charged for the deaths in Indiana, per her plea deal.