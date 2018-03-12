After playing a criminal on “Power,” J.R. Ramirez joined “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” as protective dad Oscar — a man trying to forget about his felonious past.

When Season 2 kicks off, Oscar is introduced as Jessica’s (Krysten Ritter) new superintendent. He quickly decides she is bad news, especially since he has a young kid that he wants to keep away from trouble, something that seems to follow Jess. However, it won’t take Jessica very long to change Oscar’s mind.

International Business Times caught up with Ramirez during a “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” event at the Paley Center for Media in New York to chat about his new gig.

International Business Times: Why this character appealing to you as your first gig after “Power”?

J.R. Ramirez: One of the things I loved the most about this character was the fact that he’s a father. I’ve always wanted to play a dad, so that was one of the things that definitely — aside from the fact that it’s just a little show you know that’s been so successful at a huge company like Marvel, so yeah, it was a dream come true.

But definitely playing a dad was something that really lured me in about the job — after I found out. Because it was so secretive, it took me a while to even realize what I was reading for. Everything was dummy sides and you know, they’re super secretive with everything in the beginning.

Photo: Netflix/David Giesbrecht

IBT: Well, you’ve worked with superhero TV shows before with “Arrow.” Is Marvel more secretive than DC?

Ramirez: Oh yeah. “Arrow,” they weren’t by any means as secretive as this. I think because it’s cable, it’s network. The CW is different. Literally, I didn’t find out until I almost screen tested … then I asked. I was like, ‘What am I doing? I want to make sure I know what I’m reading for.’ So they finally gave me just a little bit. They didn’t give me everything about it until I got it.

IBT: So I have to ask the question: DC or Marvel?

Ramirez: Oh boy, I’m gonna say Marvel because I love my job. I love both, honestly. I’m a big comic book guy.

IBT: Did you grow up reading comics?

Ramirez: I loved Batman. Like I said, I’m going to lose my job. I’m sorry, but yeah, Batman’s my favorite character. My manager’s like ‘Don’t you say it!’ But I can’t lie, you know? I love Batman.

Photo: Netflix/David Giesbrecht

IBT: This season of “Jessica Jones” has all female directors. Did that change the vibe compared to other sets you’ve been on?

Ramirez: Honestly, I’m lucky enough that 98 percent of my work has been with female powerhouses. In “Power,” we had a powerhouse female showrunner in Courtney Kemp, and here we have a female protagonist [Krysten Ritter], a female showrunner [Melissa Rosenberg], a bunch of female producers, 13 female directors. I mean, how bad*** is that?

I was raised by my mom, so I’ve always gotten along with women better, and it was so much easier, to be honest with you. Like I said, it’s been very easy and comforting seeing these women come up in a male dominated business and just own it. These directors created a beautiful story arc throughout the entire season. They each came in very professional with a vision in mind and just executed it beautifully.

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” Season 2 is available on Netflix now.