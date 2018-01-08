Fans still have some time before “Power” Season 5 premieres on Starz, but the latest sneak peek of the upcoming season reveals that Ghost, Tommy and Kanan are on the hunt to take Dre down. However, their mission may involve putting one of their own in danger.

In the video from a Season 5 episode, Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and Kanan (50 Cent) are seen sitting in a parked car. Kanan tells Ghost that Tommy (Joseph Sikora) always needs someone to take care of him and that person is expected to be Ghost.

It is later revealed that Tommy has gone to see the Italians, and while a relationship with them could help the trio reach their goal of killing Dre (Rotimi), Kanan questions whether Tommy will be safe while dealing with the group.

Ghost then admits that he doesn’t believe the Italians will have Tommy’s back like he would which begs the question: will Tommy’s time on Season 5 will be cut short if things go wrong? Before the two can go into detail about Tommy’s safety, he returns to the car, cutting their conversation short as the three head off to their next destination.

Ghost, Tommy and Kanan came together in the Season 4 finale after Kanan realized Dre set him up to be killed, and Tommy figured out that Dre was messing with his head and was behind Julio’s (J.R. Ramirez) murder.

Dre is also the reason why Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) was able to find Ray Ray (Marcus Callender) and commit his first murder as a way to avenge his twin sister. Together, the three decided Dre needs to die, and the sneak peek video proves that they will waste no time attempting to bring his life to an end.

In the last scene of Season 4, the group could be seen watching Dre, and Tommy asked Ghost and Kanan, “anybody like Italian?” revealing that the group plans to join forces with another organization in order to get their revenge.

With Angela (Lela Loren) hunting down Ray Ray’s shooter and Tasha (Naturi Naughton) preparing to confess to the murder in order to save Tariq, fans will be on the edge of their seats waiting to see how Ghost, Tommy and Kanan decide to take down Dre and protect their loved ones.

“Power” Season 5 is expected to premiere this summer. Although an official release date has yet to be announced, in previous seasons, the show typically premiered in June or July.

Photo: Starz