It has been a little more than a year since LaLa Anthony separated from her husband Carmelo Anthony but that doesn’t mean the actress is ready to start dating again. The “Star” cast member revealed she has turned her focus to her child and career, rather than thinking about snagging a new boyfriend.

LaLa and Anthony, who split in April 2017 amid rumors of a cheating scandal and rocky marriage, share a son, Kiyan, 11. Although they are not together, the two have been working on co-parenting their child as a team.

While attending the launch of her new clothing line, LaLa admitted she hasn’t been looking for love since her separation with the NBA player. “I haven’t gotten there yet,” she told Us Weekly.

The Starz actress also revealed getting back together with Anthony wasn’t something she was considering. “No. I’m just really, just open to focusing on … my son and what he’s doing,” she explained.

Thanks to her role on “Power,” along with her clothing line, hosting gigs, other acting jobs and being a mom, LaLa has a full schedule. “That’s where I put my energy and my focus right now. With all of my workload and my son’s schedule, I really don’t have time for anything else,” she said.

However, LaLa has made time to work on her co-parenting relationship with Anthony in order to provide a stable environment for their son.

“When your love for your kid is at the center of everything, you can’t go wrong. So we’re focusing on showering him with love, and it’s great that Melo’s … it’s not great that he’s not in the championship, in the finals. We would’ve loved that. But it’s great that he’s back in New York, now, and present for all the practices and games and school trips, and everything for our son,” she said.

“That’s something that we’re really happy about and my son is super happy to have his dad home right now,” the actress continued.

News of LaLa and Anthony’s split first arose last year when sources revealed the actress moved out of the couple’s New York City home and was living alone.

Although TMZ initially reported the split was amicable, sources later revealed the couple’s marriage was already falling apart. The additional news of an NYC gentlemen’s club employee claiming to be pregnant with NBA star’s baby didn’t help their relationship.

Anthony has not addressed whether he has another child outside of his relationship with LaLa. Nonetheless, it appears that actress is content continuing a non-romantic relationship with her husband.

