The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, June 16, drawing was for a $137 million prize — a sum that has not yet been claimed by anyone.

According to Patch, the winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, are: 09, 45, 57, 58, 65 and the Powerball of 09; PowerPlay of 2X.

The lump sum payment before taxes for Saturday’s jackpot would be about $82 million. If no winner steps forward to claim it soon, the amount for the next Powerball drawing will grow larger.

How to claim the jackpot

On the other hand, if you just checked your lottery ticket and realized you are the grand prize winner, it is understandable if you want to pop the champagne or call your loved ones to share the news, but lottery officials advise winners to keep a calm head, at least till all the proceedings to claim the prize has been completed.

To start with, a Powerball official said winners are advised to sign their name on their ticket to ensure it cannot be mistakenly claimed by another. Also, as a precautionary measure, the winner is encouraged to make copies of their ticket and then lock up the ticket, preferably in a safe, the combination to which is not known by many.

Photo: Getty Images/ Justin Sullivan

The next step is to take the winning ticket to an authorized lottery sales agent for validation. One can also call the lottery headquarters before that. The prize has to be claimed within the period of validity and from the state, the ticket was purchased.

Powerball is played in 44 states, and each one has its own validity period. Here is a list to find out the validity period to claim the prize in your state.

How to participate

If you missed out on scoring the jackpot this time, you need not worry. The odds of picking the correct Powerball grand prize numbers are one in 292,201,338.

Lady luck might just shine on you next time! Powerball numbers are drawn every Wednesday and Saturday and anyone can get hold of a ticket from the thousands of lottery retailers. If you want to find out where you can buy your Powerball tickets, you can check here.

Make sure you purchase your ticket before the sales cut-off time. For example, states such as Illinois, closes sale of tickets three hours before the numbers are drawing. On the other hand, in Maryland and New Jersey, ticket sales end at 9:59 p.m. EDT and in Virginia, they close at 10 p.m. EDT.

Past winner

The winner of a Powerball jackpot worth $315 million, drawn on May 19, has come forward from New Jersey. Although the identity of the winner was not revealed, it was reported that he or she bought the ticket from a ShopRite grocery store in Hackensack, New Jersey.

It is also not known if the lucky individual opted to take home a one-time payout amount of $183.2 million cash or take the winnings over time.