According to lottery officials, the ticket that matched all the Powerball numbers revealed at Saturday’s drawing, for a whopping $315 million jackpot, was sold at ShopRite of Hackensack at 500 South River Street, Bergen County, New Jersey. The winner is yet to step forward to claim the prize money.

Did you happen to win the jackpot? The winning numbers for May 19 drawing were: 03, 06, 09, 17, and 56. The Powerball was 25 and the Multiplier number was 3.

New Jersey Lottery Acting Executive Director John White said during a press conference: “The jackpot winner will receive an estimated prize of $315.3 million annuity ($183 million cash). This jackpot win follows the colossal Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket that was sold in New Jersey in March.”

How to claim jackpot

If you just checked your lottery ticket and realized you are the grand prize winner, it is understandable you want to pop the champagne or call your loved ones to share the news, but lottery officials advise winners to keep a calm head, at least till all the proceedings to claim the prize has been completed.

To start with, White said winners are advised to sign their name on their ticket to ensure it cannot be mistakenly claimed by another. Also, as a precautionary measure, the winner is encouraged to make copies of one’s ticket and then lock up the ticket, preferably in a safe, the combination to which is not known by many.

Photo: Getty Images/ Scott Olson

The next step is to take the winning ticket to an authorized lottery sales agent for validation. One can also call the lottery headquarters before that. The prize has to be claimed within the period of validity and from the state the ticket was purchased.

Powerball is played in 44 states, and each one has its own validity period. Here is a list to find out the validity period to claim the prize in your state.

Other winners

If you have not scored the jackpot, you still stand the chance of winning a million dollars. Five other tickets matching the five white ball numbers were sold in Florida, Minnesota, New York and Texas, apart from grand prize winning ticket. In fact, two of those tickets were sold in Florida. Powerball official confirmed none of the ticket holders with one million dollars prize opted for the Power Play option, which would have doubled their winnings, Michigan Live reported.

Four more tickets carrying a prize of $50,000 were also sold, two of which were sold in Bergen County. Overall, there were 1,060,550 winners in the drawing who won at least $4 each.

If you lucked out on May 19, do not lose heart. You can test your luck once again on May 23, which is when the next Powerball drawing takes place. The jackpot is worth $40 million with a cash option of $23.2 million.