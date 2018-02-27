Kate Middleton will soon welcome her third child with Prince William, but she’s as active as ever! The Duchess of Cambridge has just launched her new campaign and will now fulfill two new regal roles.

Kensington Palace announced Tuesday, Feb. 27 that Middleton has become the new Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and the Nursing Now 2020 campaign. The latter is a “global initiative that aims to raise the worldwide profile of nurses and enable them to take a greater role in health policy decision making,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

On the same day, Middleton was glowing as she fulfilled her royal duties. She stopped by the RCOG, where she was officially inducted into her new role as Patron by President Professor Lesley Regan and signed the college’s Royal Visitors’ book. Prince William’s wife also got to know more about college’s global health programs and the types of education and training they provide for doctors who specialize in obstetrics and gynaecology.

Aside from accepting her patronage, Middleton also reunited with Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent. The midwife is believed to be the person who helped the Duchess deliver Princess Charlotte in May 2015.

The soon-to-be mom-of-three showed off her growing baby bump in a gorgeous blue Jenny Packham dress and coat, a color she has been sporting more often as her due date draws near. She paired her ensemble with a clutch by Stuart Weitzman, suede Jimmy Choo heels and matching jewels from Tanzanite and G. Collins & Sons.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson

Photo: Getty Images/Richard Pohle

After her visit to RCOG, Middleton then headed to Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust for the launch of the Nursing Now 2020 campaign. The initiative, which aims to promote nursing around the globe, may have a special place in Middleton’s heart as her great-grandmother Olive Middleton worked as a nurse during World War I.

During her visit, Middleton chatted with the family of a young patient in the Snow Leopard Ward at Evelina London Children’s Hospital, which is part of St. Thomas’. They congratulated her on her third child, and she joked that her husband is currently “in denial” ahead of the birth of their baby in April, People reported.

“I was saying, ‘Congratulations, best of luck with the third one.’ She said, ‘William’s in denial,’” said Jamie Parsons, the father of a 10-month-old receiving care at the hospital.

Photo: Getty Images/Peter Nicholls