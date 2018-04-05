Kate Middleton is due to deliver her third baby in a few weeks and the Duchess is not "freaking out."

Life & Style released a report with a headline that read "Kate Middleton Is 'Freaking out' Before the Arrival of Her Twins." A so-called source told the tabloid that Prince William's wife is going crazy with all the preparations.

"The past few weeks have been extremely hectic for Kate and she's freaking out about all the things she needs to get done before the babies arrive," the unidentified source said.

"Kate finished the nursery months ago, but she's had a change of heart about the design and wants to redecorate it," the insider added. "She's also frantically shopping for baby clothes because she decided to get new outfits."

The source added that Prince William is also anxious but he does his best to help his wife relaxed.

However, according to Gossip Cop, the claim is not true. The Duchess of Cambridge has a full staff at her disposal who can do her shopping needs and the interior design of the nursery.

In fact, Middleton has more help compared to an average person. Thus, it's ridiculous to assert that the royal mom is "freaking out."

In related news, Prince William and Middleton are already preparing for the arrival of their third bundle of joy. According to an insider, the royal couple has planned everything in detail.

Middleton is due on April 23 and will give birth in a luxury suite in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital. She also delivered Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the same facility in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

Her room is ready and has been lockdown since March. The guards sweep the area regularly, according to a report.

"Security does regular sweeps of the room, then it's resealed each time with tamper-proof tape. It's a high-security operation. Even the crawl space above the room is checked regularly," the source said. "Everything is planned down to the tiniest detail."

In addition, Prince William and Middleton have a baby team that includes her mom, Carole Middleton. The group is "dedicated to making sure everything is ready, from media plans to security to hospital arrangements. There's a backup plan for everything."

Do you agree that Middleton has no reason to "freak out" about her third baby? Drop a comment below.