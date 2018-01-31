Prince William and Kate Middleton played some hockey while on the Sweden stop of their royal tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spending four days in Sweden and Norway, and they kicked off their tour by visiting an ice skating rink in Stockholm and playing hockey, People reported.

On Tuesday, Middleton and Prince William engaged in one of the most popular games in Sweden's - bandy hockey. The royal couple stepped onto the ice and even challenged each other for a penalty shootout.

Middleton came second to Prince William after losing 2-1. But the expectant royal mom was all smiles and was visibly enjoying the game.

Prince William and Middleton also shared hot chocolate with school children. The Duke and Duchess beat the cold by taking sips from a flask with alcohol-free tipple called glögg. Later on, they received their own bandy hockey jerseys.

In related news, Prince William and Middleton's royal tour entourage includes her private secretary Catherine Quinn, stylist Natasha Archer and Amanda Cook Tucker. Jason Knauf, their communications secretary as well as Katrina McKeever and Charlotte Pool are also on board.

Meanwhile, Tucker shared a snap of Middleton's travel essentials on Instagram. She shared a photo of 13 brushes, six combs, three hair tongs and two hairdryers. It also includes volumizing hair products. But shortly after her post made rounds online, the hairstylist removed her social media account.

Prior to Middleton's royal tour in Sweden and Norway, it was learned that she had a haircut four months ago. The Duchess reportedly donated her hair to a charity that makes a high-quality wig for children with cancer, but she kept her identity a secret.

"Four months ago Joey persuaded her it was time to take off some of her hair, he said it was just getting too long. While Joey was snipping away the idea came to her of doing some good with it rather than throwing it away," the source said.

"She mentioned it to Joey, who thought it was a brilliant idea. It was sent using someone else's name, so that the trust didn't know it was from a royal source – they just thought it was from a female donor in the Kensington area."

