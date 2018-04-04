Khloe Kardashian is currently living in Cleveland, Ohio with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and she’s liking it there. The pregnant “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star even compared her life in Ohio with her life in Los Angeles, and she admits that she’s happy with the former.

On Tuesday, Kardashian took to her own app, called Khloe, to update her fans about her current situation. The 33-year-old reality TV actress said that she’s “happy to be in Cleveland right now.” She explained that her happiness comes from the fact that she gets to live a simple life with Thompson there. “I’m with Tristan and I get my home time — cooking, being with my love, and just more of a routine,” Kardashian’s message was quoted by Us Weekly.

The “Revenge Body” author then compared her present situation to her life back in L.A., where she gets to live comfortably close with mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie. Though she’s pleased that she has her family with her when she’s in L.A., she’s not that enthralled by the hustle and bustle back at her own home. “I’m SWAMPED with work,” she said of her life in the City of Angels.

From the looks of things, Kardashian is staying in Ohio to give birth to her daughter there. The decision may have been influenced by the fact that her 26-year-old baby daddy is playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and has a house in The Buckeye State.

Last September, Page Six disclosed that Thompson bought a house in Bratenahl, Ohio back in December 2015. The property was said to have cost the athlete $1.9 million. Sources said that Thompson’s house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and around 6,424 square feet of living space.

Kardashian and Thompson first sparked dating rumors in August 2016 when they were spotted at West Hollywood’s Bootsy Bellows nightclub together. They then made headlines when they vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over Labor Day 2016. The couple confirmed their romantic relationship in October that year and they have since become inseparable, according to Bustle.

Kardashian was previously married to NBA player Lamar Odom.

Photo: Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images