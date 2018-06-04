Gunfire broke out Sunday night at a neighborhood football game in south Dallas, leaving at least five people injured, according to police.

Among the five hurt was a pregnant woman, who reportedly was shot in the chest and is in critical condition, though the baby is in good condition after an emergency c-section. Another woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and is in serious condition, while the three others suffered bullet wounds to their legs.

The shooting occurred at the Juanita Craft Recreation Center at about 9:30 p.m. and after a confrontation between a group of men, according to KXAS, an NBC affiliate. Witnesses claim that the chief gunman boarded a moped, drove it into the center of the field and started firing into the crowd. More than one person actually fired back at him, Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said in a statement Monday.

Many in attendance shared videos of the shooting on social media.

#BREAKING 3 men and 2 women shot at a football game in Fair Park. Witness who ran for cover shared this cell phone video with @CBSDFW — you can hear at least 60 gunshots...many come very close to him. pic.twitter.com/Vn7vA6BhdB — Jennifer Lindgren (@JLindgrenCBS11) June 4, 2018

Dozens of gunshots can be heard in the video that lasts roughly 40 seconds. One witness, Braylon Allen-Stovall, claimed that 10 bullets flew by him.

Police performed medical work on the victims at the field, using tourniquets to contain the victims' bleeding, according to KTVT, a CBS affiliate.

No arrests have been made, but police say they have two suspects.

The recreational football game had been played between adults at the park on weekends.

Photo: Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images