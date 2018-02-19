With most people off of work and school for Presidents’ Day on Monday, there are plenty of presidential movies and shows scheduled to air on TV. But, there’s always room for more. If you’re looking for a few great films featuring heads of state to watch online, then you’ve come to the right place.

From action flicks to comedies to dramas, here are eight movies to watch online in honor of Presidents’ Day 2018.

Netflix

“Southside With You”

With Monday’s holiday being so soon after Valentine’s Day, this flick is the perfect way to celebrate both of them together. Watch as the former first couple, Barack and Michelle Obama, meet and go out on their very first date.

“London Has Fallen”

Want a movie with a little more adventure and chaos? Whether you’ve seen the first in this franchise, “Olympus Has Fallen,” or not, it doesn’t matter. Just prepare to see Gerard Butler in action as he tries to save the president’s life, as well as many others.

“Barry”

While “Southside With You” is about Barack’s early life with Michelle, this one is all about his younger days in college in New York City as he figures out who he is and who he wants to be.

Amazon Prime

“Game Change”

Take a look at the behind-the-scenes details of what happened during John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign and his decision to add Sarah Palin to his ticket in this movie. Julianne Moore stars as Palin, while Ed Harris plays McCain.

“The Special Relationship”

This HBO Films project dives into the relationship shared between British prime minister Tony Blair (Michael Sheen) and United States president Bill Clinton (Dennis Quaid) during the 1990s.

“Head of State”

Get a little comical relief this holiday with this Chris Rock-starring flick, all about an unknown politician who was plucked to run for the presidency. It can be watched on Amazon Prime with a free HBO trial.

“W.”

Once you’ve started the trial for the premium platform, check out this film, as well. Josh Brolin stars as George W. Bush in this glimpse into his life both before and during his presidency.

Hulu

“First Kid”

Though this fun, family comedy does feature a head of state, it’s more about his son, the First Kid. When the young boy is assigned a new Secret Service agent, he goes out of his way to make things difficult for him, but they soon find common ground and open up to each other.