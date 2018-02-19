Monday Feb. 19 marks Presidents Day and whether or not they support the United States' current commander-in-chief, most Americans are likely to be happy about having an excuse to skip work.

Presidents Day is observed on the third Monday of February every year and the holiday celebrates President George Washington's and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays. According to the National Archives, Washington was born on Feb. 11, 1731, in Virginia, as per the Julian calendar. However, the National Archives also explain that in 1752, when Britain and its colonies adopted the Gregorian calendar, Washington's birthday was moved to Feb. 22, 1732.

Read on for more Presidents Day facts and trivia to celebrate Monday, collected from sources like Mashable, the Huffington Post, the Smithsonian and Patch.com:

Lincoln's birthday was Feb. 12, 1809, and he became president in 1861.

Washington did possess fake teeth, but they weren't wooden, as legend has it. More likely, the teeth were made out of ivory.

Lincoln's birth cabin is in a national historical park and the land where Washington was born is a national monument.

Lincoln's national historical park has a building with 56 steps, one meant for each year he lived before being assassinated.

Warren G. Harding had feet sized 14.

In 2017, President Donald Trump made history when he took the oath of office as the 45th president, as he was 70 years old and thus became the oldest elected president of the country.

Before Trump, Ronald Reagan held the spot, he was 69 years old when he became president in 1981.

John F. Kennedy still holds the record for the youngest president in office, he was 43 when he was elected. Kennedy was also the youngest president to die in office, he was 46 years old when he was assassinated.

Martin Van Buren is the one who popularized the use of the term "OK."

Theodore Roosevelt was said to have a ring with some of Lincoln's hair inside it.

Washington did not want to be paid a salary for his work as president.

The first president who lived part of his term in the White House was John Adams.

Washington reportedly had two spies.

During the Civil War, Rutherford B. Hayes was wounded four times in battle.

James Madison attended Princeton University even before it went to being called that; it was the College of New Jersey earlier.

James Buchanan is the only president to not have a wife while in office. Grover Cleveland started at the White House single but later got married in office.