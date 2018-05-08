Shay Mitchell has broken her silence amid rumors claiming she is dating Kendall Jenner’s on-again, off-again lover Blake Griffin. The “Pretty Little Liars” star did not just shut down the rumors, she also poked fun at a publisher story about her alleged romance with the NBA player.

On Monday, Mitchell took to Twitter to put an end to speculations about her and Griffin’s relationship. She called out Page Six for publishing a story claiming Griffin has moved on from Jenner to her. She also joked about the fact that she’s being linked to the basketball player just because they were at Carbone restaurant in New York City at the same time.

“I’ve never met @blakegriffin23 but if he was at Carbone at the same time I was, I hope he ordered the spicy rig and enjoyed it as much as I did,” Mitchell tweeted alongside a link to Page Six’s published story.

In the gossip and entertainment news outlet’s article, it is stated there that the 29-year-old Detroit Pistons player was spotted chatting with the 31-year-old Hollywood actress in the back room of the restaurant last Friday night. However, Mitchell’s tweet proves that she did not actually know that Griffin was at the private party.

Griffin and Jenner cooled things off last winter after the athlete’s ex Brynn Cameron filed a palimony suit against him. It’s not clear if the two have gotten back together since. Griffin and the supermodel were first spotted together last September, and they became a “full-on couple” a month later, according to an Us Weekly insider.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star never personally confirmed her romance with Griffin. She even refused to comment about it in her interview for her April 2018 Vogue cover story. In the interview, she just said that she likes her private life and she’s happy about it. Jenner also referred to Griffin as a friend who is very nice. “I have someone being very nice to me,” she simply told the fashion magazine.

Meanwhile, Mitchell is reportedly dating television host Matte Babel. The two were even spotted enjoying some quality time at Cipriani in The Big Apple this past February.

Photo: Getty Images/Bryan Bedder