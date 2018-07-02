A grieving family was kicked out of a church in Maryland last week after a priest became angered by a damaged chalice.

Rev. Michael Briese reportedly became upset when someone knocked over a chalice and broke it during a funeral service at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Charlotte Hall on Wednesday, according to Fox 5 DC. After the priest allegedly told mourners to "get the hell out of my church," he called the police.

Cell phone video shows him arguing with patrons just a few feet from the casket. Between 200 and 300 people were in attendance during the wake, the Maryland Independent reported.

The altercation occurred during a wake for 54-year-old Agnes Hicks just before the funeral took place. One guest, embracing for a hug with another individual, tipped the chalice over and damaged it, according to one family member.

Police received a call at approximately 10:30 a.m. from St. Mary’s Church of a public disturbance and destruction of church property. Authorities tried to mediate the situation and determine what caused the dispute. No charges were filed and no one was arrested.

"That's when all hell broke loose. He literally got on the mic and said, 'There will be no funeral, there will be no mass, no repass, everyone get the hell out of my church,'" Hick's daughter Shanice Chisely told Fox 5.

"He disrespected our family, he disrespected my mother. He called my mother 'a thing.' He said, 'Get this thing out of my church! Everyone get the hell out of my church!’ It was very sad. I’ve never seen anything like that before."

Police determined the family had done nothing wrong and ended up escorting them to another funeral home in a different county where a different pastor performed the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Washington issued an apology to the family adding that it took the matter seriously and it was investigating the incident.

"What occurred at St Mary’s Parish…does not reflect the Catholic Church’s fundamental calling to respect and uplift the God-given dignity of every person, nor does that incident represent the pastoral approach the priests of the Archdiocese of Washington commit to undertake every day in their ministry," the note read.

Photo: Daniel Slim/Getty Images