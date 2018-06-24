Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson attended the Royal Ascot together this week, and Judi James, a body language expert, described them as very flirty.

While speaking with Express, James said that Ferguson and Prince Andrew looked as though they were on their first date.

“They might be divorced but Fergie and Andrew’s body language signals as they chat together here suggest a flirty couple on their first date. Fergie’s face-watching eye contact is flattering and her open-mouthed smile suggests genuine delight and approval as she watches her ex,” she said.

According to James, Prince Andrew was less flirty compared to Ferguson, but it was obvious that he also enjoyed their sweet moment in public.

“The one arm barrier signal hints at coyness but it’s not nearly as coy as the one raised heel, which is quite a bashful first signal. Andrew might be less open about his feelings here but those narrowed eyes and slightly rounded cheeks suggest he’s quite happy with the attention,” she said.

Prince Andrew and Ferguson divorced a couple of years ago, but it has been revealed that they still live in the same house together. Royal fans have been wondering if there will ever be a chance that the two will wed again since they have maintained an amicable relationship with each other.

The recent birth of Prince Louis suggests that Prince Andrew and Ferguson may remarry if they wish to do so. The Royal Marriages Act, which dates back to 1772, states that the first six individuals in the line of succession to the British throne cannot marry without the King or Queen’s consent.

Prince Andrew recently dropped from sixth to seventh place in the line of succession after Prince Louis was born on April 23. This means that he may be able to marry whomever he wants without waiting for his parents’ approval.

