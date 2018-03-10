Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles have been married for 13 years, but they are just like any other couple that faces problems.

However, none of their problems have anything to do with their physical appearance, contrary to reports. A tabloid recently claimed that Prince Charles asked his wife to undergo plastic surgery to fix their marriage.

The publication also said that the 70-year-old Duchess of Cornwall is willing to spend $100,000 in cosmetic treatment just to save her marriage. “Charles looks at Prince William’s wife, Kate, and Prince Harry’s bride-to-be, Meghan, and he’s consumed with jealousy,” an unnamed source told the publication.

But rumor debunking site Gossip Cop said that there is no truth to such claims. Prince Charles never asked his wife to undergo plastic surgery to help save their marriage. Additionally, Prince Charles and Parker-Bowles are not faced with any marital problems at the moment.

In fact, the couple has stood by each other’s side even after their affair was criticized several years ago. Prior to their wedding, Prince Charles was still with Princess Diana when he started hanging out with Parker-Bowles. A source previously said that the Duchess of Cornwall is Prince Charles’ true love.

Over 30 years ago, Princess Diana spoke with BBC about the end of her marriage to Prince Charles. The interviewer asked her at that time if she thinks Parker-Bowles contributed to their divorce. Princess Diana replied, “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

During another interview, Princess Diana told Andrew Morton that she knew about Parker-Bowles and Prince Charles’ affair long before she confronted them about it.

“I know what’s going on between you and Camilla and I just want you to know that,” Princess Diana told her then-husband, which Morton wrote in “Diana: Her True Story.”

“She said to me: ‘You’ve got everything you ever wanted. You’ve got all the men in the world fall in love with you and you’ve got two beautiful children, what more do you want?’ So I said, ‘I want my husband,’” Princess Diana said.

Photo: ABDELHAK SENNA/AFP/Getty Images