Susanna Reid grilled Prince Charles' biographer, Tom Bower.

On Thursday, the author of the controversial book "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles" made an appearance on "Good Morning Britain." During Bower's guesting, Reid questioned the integrity of the book by asking the investigative journalist if he spoke with the Prince of Wales directly.

In a clip shared by Express, Reid and Bower's interview went as follow.

"Did you speak to Prince Charles?" Reid asks.

"No," Bower answers.

"So really all of this is hearsay?" the ITV star probes.

"No it's not," Bower says.

"Have you had any response? It’s intensely personal," the host presses the author.

"I have spoken to people who were very close to him," Bower replies.

During the interview, Reid also asked Bower of Prince Charles' relationship with his father, Prince Philip, and sons Prince Harry and Prince William. The host also inquired his opinion of what the royals think about Meghan Markle.

Bower then told Reid that the subject of his next book would be Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn wanted to end monarchy and even called Prince Charles "hapless."

Meanwhile, in Bower's "Rebel Prince" book, he stated that Prince Charles snubbed Kate Middleton's mom, Carole Middleton, because he felt "usurped" that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge prefer to spend more time with her family. The future king also felt "isolated" from his grandchildren, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Prince William was reportedly not happy after learning how his mother-in-law was treated in the palace. "This so infuriated William that he consulted with his grandmother. To counter the hurtful snubs against Carole Middleton, the Queen then made a point of inviting a TV cameraman to film her driving the former air hostess around the Balmoral estate," Bower wrote.

The author also noted that Prince William and Prince Harry were not happy with their father's affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. But the Duke of Cornwall's was too busy to notice their "coolness" towards his then-girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Bower also wrote that the prince has a troubled relationship with Prince Philip. In fact, the Duke of Edinburgh was reportedly not confident of his son to be the next monarch.

In Sally Bedell Smith's book "Prince Charles: The Passion and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life," the author claimed that the Prince of Wales felt bullied by his dad to marry Princess Diana. Prince Philip reportedly sent a letter to his son, which the latter didn't take well.

"He wasn't in love, he wasn't ready," Prince Charles' cousin Pamela Hicks said in the biography. "He saw it as a ghastly threat. Psychologically he assumed his father bullied him, so he read it as a bullying letter."