Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles recently shared a sweet moment with their granddaughter Princess Charlotte.

The doting grandparents visited their grandchildren at the Kensington Palace on Tuesday. After spending a few hours with them, Princess Charlotte, 3, was seen waving goodbye. Prince Charles and his wife left the palace and boarded a helicopter for their trip to Salisbury.

In order to see her grandparents clearly, Princess Charlotte was carried by one of the palace’s staff. She waved enthusiastically at Prince Charles and Bowles until she could no longer see them. The young royal has seemingly mastered the royal wave even at a young age.

When her younger brother, Prince Louis, was born, Princess Charlotte waved at the crowds standing outside St. Mary’s Hospital’s Lindo Wing. Prince William urged her and Prince George to say hello to the media, but it was only Princess Charlotte that waved at them until she entered the hospital premises.

Princess Charlotte once again won the hearts of the royal fans when she stole the show at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19. While she was still in the car on her way to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Princess Charlotte already waved at the crowds.

The minute she got out of the vehicle, she once again waved to everyone. Princess Charlotte didn’t shy away from walking on the aisle as one of Markle’s bridesmaids.

At this year’s Trooping the Colour, Princess Charlotte also waved at the crowd from the Buckingham Palace balcony. However, the young princess also made headlines at the event for an entirely different reason. Princess Charlotte fell off a bench while watching the color display.

Middleton immediately came to her daughter’s rescue and consoled her. It didn’t take very long for Princess Charlotte to stand back up on the bench and watch the rest of the show. At that time, she was joined by Prince George, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips at the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Royal fans will see Princess Charlotte in public on July 9 when she attends the baptism of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal.

Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs