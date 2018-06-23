Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles visited Salisbury.

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visited Wiltshire after the poisoning attack. Prince Charles and Camilla had a meeting with Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey who was poisoned by the nerve agent Novichok when he helped during the attack on the Skripals, Express reported.

The town reportedly suffered from a slump in tourism after the attack. However, Prince Charles and Camilla are hoping to turn that around with some positive PR from their visit.

For the said outing, Camilla wears blue polkadot dress and black and white pumps. She was photographed holding a rose.

Clarence House announced Prince Charles and Camilla's visit on Twitter.

"It is a beautiful morning in Salisbury where The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will soon arrive to meet local residents and visit businesses in the city centre," the announcement read.

Based on the photos shared by the palace, the Prince of Wales and his wife received a wonderful welcome from the crowd. They also meet the residents and visit businesses to recognize the recovery programme taking place in the city. Prince Charles and Camilla also signed the visitor's book at the Guildhall in Salisbury.

A day prior to the said visit, Camilla dropped by at the Garden Museum in Lambeth, south London. During the said visit, she revealed that she loves gardening and will do it daily if given the chance.

"I'd be out in my garden all day, every day if I were allowed. I love to get my hands dirty," Prince Charles' wife said.

She also showed her joy in visiting the charity that recycles flowers for the Royal Trinity Hospice in Clapham. "I'd be here all day given half the chance," she said.

Just recently, Camilla was spotted recycling her wardrobes like Kate Middleton. On the second day of Royal Ascot, the Duchess of Cornwall donned a mint-green dress, white hat, four-strand pearl necklace and held a snakeskin clutch and white gloves. Her entire ensemble was similar to the one she wore at Prince Charles' garden party in May where Meghan Markle made her first royal debut.

Photo: Getty Images/Daniel Leal-Olivas