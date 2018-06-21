Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles presented the trophy to the winner on the second day of Royal Ascot.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall stepped out to attend Royal Ascot day two. Prince Charles and Camilla arrived in an Ascot Lauder carriage for the royal procession led by Queen Elizabeth II.

Camilla wore a mint-green dress, which she paired with a white hat. She complemented her wardrobe with a four-strand pearl necklace and earrings. On the other hand, the Prince of Wales donned a gray suit.

Prince Charles and Camilla were photographed examining the trophy and the Longines watches before they presented the awards to the winning jockey and trainer.

Camilla was also pictured chatting with James Doyle. But, unlike Meghan Markle, who made her Royal Ascot debut on Tuesday, the Duchess of Cornwall didn't receive a kiss from the young jockey.

The Prince of Wales and Camilla were also present on Royal Ascot Day 1. The royal couple arrived in a carriage with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

For the said outing, Camilla opted to wear a cream ensemble. She was also photographed having a good time with Meghan. The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Sussex were also photographed holding hands during Prince Charles' garden party.

According to a body language expert, Camilla and Markle's hand-holding was "clumsy," ", but it promised change.

"Camilla and Meghan perform elongated touch here in the way that close relatives will often do to single themselves out from mere social acquaintances," Judi James said about the two royals' actions. "The whole gesture is clumsy but that reflects the newness of it."

In related news, just like Markle's father, Thomas, Prince Charles reportedly has a nickname for his new daughter-in-law. The Prince of Wales calls Markle "tungsten" according to an insider.

"Prince Charles admires Meghan for her strength and the backbone she gives Harry, who needs a tungsten-type figure in his life as he can be a bit of a softy. It's become a term of endearment," the source said.

