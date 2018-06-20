Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles received a promotion at the Order of the Garter this week.

In a nod to Prince Charles’ future ascension to the throne, he was allowed to sit with Queen Elizabeth II on the carriage during the annual celebration’s parade. When Prince Charles becomes the king, his wife, Bowles, will become Queen Consort. The Duchess of Cornwall also sat on the carriage with her husband and mother-in-law.

Last year, Prince Charles and Bowles rode their own carriage to the Order of the Garter. Their transport simply followed the Queen, who traveled to the celebration by herself. This year, Prince Charles took over Prince Philip’s place since the 97-year-old has already retired from his royal duties in August 2017.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest tradition of the Order of Chivalry in Britain and has been celebrated over the past 700 years. Other members of the royal family were also in attendance at the gathering.

Prince William also attended the Order of the Garter but without his wife Kate Middleton. The 35-year-old prince was photographed wearing a traditional velvet robe and hat that was adorned with ostrich feathers. Prince William’s attire was quite similar to Prince Charles.

The Duke of Cambridge participated in the parade, and he was also present the service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. This is the same venue where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Prince William also attended the Order of the Garter two years ago. Last year’s gathering was canceled due to the State Opening of Parliament’s sudden surprise general election, according to People.

Prince William became a member of the Order of the Garter in 2008. Garter Day begins a week of festivities at Windsor, where the Queen resides. It also takes place before the five-day Royal Ascot event. The gathering was also attended by the Queen, Prince Charles, Bowles, Prince William, Prince Harry, Markle, and other members of the British royal clan.

The Royal Ascot is a horse racing event that takes place every year.

