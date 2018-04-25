Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles gave a warm welcome to Prince William and Kate Middleton's newborn.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales couldn't help but gush on his new grandson. Middleton gave birth to a boy on Monday at St. Mary's Hospital.

"We are both so pleased at the news," Prince Charles, 69, said in a statement from him and his wife, Camilla. "It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don't know how I am going to keep up with them."

Kensington Palace announced Middleton's delivery just hours after giving birth to the new royal. The tweet revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are having a younger brother and that Middleton and the newborn are doing well.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news," the palace added.

Prince Harry's fiancée, Meghan Markle, was noticeably left out in the announcement. According to royal expert Marlene Koenig, it was not surprising as the "Suits" actress is not an official royal yet.

"Meghan is not a member of the royal family yet, she is not a relative at this time. Meghan is Harry’s fiancée but is not yet Auntie Meghan. If the baby had been born after the wedding, Meghan would certainly have been included. It is not a snub," Koenig told Harper's Bazaar.

In related news, according to a breastfeeding expert, there are chances that Middleton would miss Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding depending on her condition after giving birth.

"If she has a very traumatic delivery, she may prefer to stay at home and recover from the birth," Clare Byam-Cook told Express.

The Baby Show speaker also noted that the possibility of Middleton experiencing a traumatic birth is slim since "[Kate] is under the care of one of the top obstetricians in the country."

"Providing the birth goes well, Kate should be able to attend the wedding on 19 May regardless of how overdue her baby might be," the expert continued.

Prince Harry and Markle did not assign any role to Middleton on their big day because they wanted Prince William's wife to enjoy the event. The couple did not snub the Duchess of Cambridge by not assigning her any task on their big day, they knew that she would be busy with her newborn at that time.

"Frankly, Harry and Meghan are just happy that Kate will be there given she will only just have given birth," a source told Vanity Fair. "They have told her there is no pressure on her to do anything, they just want her to enjoy the day."

Photo: Getty Images/Alastair Grant