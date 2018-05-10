Prince Charles is positive that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding will be a "very special day."

On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales and Camilla Parker-Bowles met newlyweds Kath Martin and Laurent Mayer. The couple had just gotten married in Nice at the city's town hall during that morning while they were in the flower market. Martin and Mayer unexpectedly met the Duchess of Cornwall prior to seeing Prince Charles face-to-face.

Prince Charles asked Martin how long she had lived in the French Riviera City and when and where she got married. The bride described her encounter with the royals as "a lovely surprise."

Earlier, the Duke of Cornwall announced that the upcoming royal wedding next week will be special. "I'm sure it'll be a very special day for everybody," the second-in-line to the throne told ET Canada, adding that he was feeling "obviously marvelous" about t the event.

Camilla, meanwhile, expressed her excitement in welcoming the "Suits" actress into their family. "It's very nice, it's all very exciting," the duchess said.

The couple was also asked about Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, Prince Louis. According to Camilla, there are more babies coming into their family. "[There's a] few more to go, too, few more babies to go. Zara's got a baby coming," she explained.

Speaking of royal babies, Markle's agent, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, previously said the actress is eager to start a family of her own. As a result, she and Prince Harry might have their own kids soon.

"She said to me, 'I would absolutely love to have children, and I can't wait to be a mother,'" Nelthorpe-Cowne said in a documentary on U.K. channel Sky One.

Erin Specht, who dated Markle's brother Thomas Markle Jr. for 16 years, also revealed that the future royal is "desperate to have a family of her own."

"She wants kids. She will be an amazing mother. Meghan will get pregnant in her first year of marriage if she can. For certain she will be trying for a baby on their honeymoon – she is going to be a brilliant mum," Specht explained.

Prince Charles and Camilla are on a five-day tour in France and Greece. During their visit to Nice, they also met the families of the victims of the attack on Le Promenades des Anglais and the members of the emergency services who responded.

"[Camilla] spoke to us with heart despite being from the royal family," Nathalie, one of the first aiders, said about the royal couple. "They have extraordinary empathy and kindness – they asked us who we were and what we did."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson