Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles may be the next YouTube stars.

According to Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have teamed up with super vloggers Joe "Thatcher" Sugg and "Sprinkle of Glitter" a.k.a. Louise Pentland. The royals shoot two new clips that will be uploaded to YouTube in hope of winning a younger generation of royal fans.

The Prince of Wales and the duchess filmed their separate vlogs during their visit to YouTube Space studio in London last week. Prince Charles filmed with Sugg to promote the Prince's Foundation that aims to protect and spread the popularity of traditional arts. Meanwhile, Camilla recorded a vlog with Pentland. The latter is popular for her posts about motherhood and beauty.

"I believe it's so important to keep rural trades alive and keep it as an interest and an option to the younger generation," Sugg said.

Meanwhile, Pentland was honored to work with the royals. She also gave a few hints on what her vlog with Camilla was all about.

"If you know me well, you'll know how much I love the royals," she said. "We made a video about literacy in children … it'll be up in a few days."

Prince Charles and Camilla's vlogs aim to "put out a positive message." Their clips are expected to be released any day now.

Prince Charles and Camilla were last seen together publicly at the Garden Party on Tuesday. The Duchess of Cornwall was photographed holding hands with Meghan Markle, which made some of the royal fans freaked out.

According to a body language expert, Camilla's encounter with the Duchess of Sussex was clumsy but genuine. "Camilla and Meghan perform elongated touch here in the way that close relatives will often do to single themselves out from mere social acquaintances," Judi James told Express. "The whole gesture is clumsy but that reflects the newness of it."

"Camilla goes for the usual polite touch but Meghan’s tactile warmth adds an extra small grasp and then it's a bit of a free for all," James continued. "They're setting new parameters of open affection though and it will be interesting to see if Meghan's touch techniques win through and we see changes among all the generations of royals."

Days after the Garden Party, Prince Charles was spotted alone. The next-in-line to the throne visited Poundbury with a pair of stylish shades on Friday.

Photo: Getty Images/Jonathan Brady