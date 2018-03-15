Prince Charles recently celebrated Britain’s nurses at an event at the Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday, the 69-year-old prince met with over 350 frontline nurses from the country, including the first responders to last year’s Grenfell Tower fire. Prince Charles was joined by Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at the event.

“Having spoken to a few of you here this evening, I have been astounded by some of the stories I have heard, particularly from individuals responding to harrowing incidents,” Prince Charles said (via the Daily Mail).

Princes William and Harry’s dad also took the opportunity to talk about one of his earliest memories being confined at a hospital. He told guests that he underwent operation several years ago.

“I was rushed to Great Ormond Street with a rapidly expanding appendix. I have never forgotten how wonderful I was looked after by the nurses there. In fact, when I went to go back home to Windsor Castle, I didn’t want to leave,” he said (via BBC).

One of the attendees at the event, Melanie Davies, said that it was such a privilege to meet Prince Charles. Davies is also the recipient of the Royal College of Nursing’s 2017 Nurse of the Year award.

“Nursing is always in the headlines for the pay, or lack of, so it’s nice to be acknowledged. We are doing a great job,” she said.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles also managed to tell Zoe Butler, the recipient of Student Nurse of the Year award, that fewer people enter the nursing profession these days.

“It is really nice they are bringing the younger generation into the event tonight, especially with the recruitment issues nursing is facing,” he said.

Butler said, “It is humbling to be here – and quite bizarre. I have only been a nurse for six months, so to be asked to come to the palace was amazing.”

Earlier this week, Prince Charles also made headlines when he attended the anniversary celebration of Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5. Prior to entering the venue, the prince was met by an adorable Cocker Spaniel named Ned. Photos of Ned licking Prince Charles’ fingers immediately went viral online.

Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images