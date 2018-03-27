Prince Charles recently went to the Lake District to celebrate the area’s World Heritage Site status.

According to The Telegraph, he traveled on a boat before unveiling a plaque declaring the status of Keswick. Prince Charles also took part in a sheepdog training lesson and visited a paper factory that recycles coffee cups.

Lake District’s new World Heritage Site in Cumbria joined the Taj Mahal, the Grand Canyon, and the Stonehenge on the list that is being endorsed by a UNESCO committee.

The official Twitter account of Clarence House uploaded photos of Prince Charles at the Lake District. In one of the snaps, the 69-year-old Prince of Wales is all smiles while showing off the Lady of the Lake signage.

In the second picture, Prince Charles is talking to some of the staff at the James Copper PLC, a paper manufacturer, to learn more about how the company recycles take away coffee cups. The recycled materials are used to create high quality paper and packaging. As of late, the plant has already recycled more than 6 million used cups.

Prince Charles has been an advocate against the use of plastic materials. Last year, he graced the Our Ocean conference and vowed to do whatever he can to maintain the health and vitality of the ocean.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles was not joined by his wife Camilla Parker Bowles during this recent engagement. But the royal couple made headlines recently after Tom Bower released some shocking allegations about them in his book.

Camilla Tomney, a royal correspondent, said that Prince Charles and Parker Bowles were both in hysterics after they read some of the things Bower wrote about them.

“Calling him a pampered prince is one thing but some of the more ludicrous claims in the book have had Charles and Camilla in stitches. They were in hysterics over the idea that retired Asian servants are employed to handpick slugs from plants in the middle of the night. And the suggestion over the horizontal hand-weeding at Highgrove… it’s a 900-acre estate, for heaven’s sake,” Tomney told Express.

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, who both work as TV presenters, called Bower’s allegations about Prince Charles “vicious.”

Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images