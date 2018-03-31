Prince Charles just delivered his first Easter speech on Good Friday.

His over one-minute clip centered on his plea to end religious persecution, as well as to free the Christians, Jews, and Muslims from the barbaric grip of those who distort and misrepresent faith.

“My heart goes out to all who this day, whatever their beliefs, are being persecuted on religious grounds,” he said.

The Prince of Wales also talked about the threat to the church in some parts of Syria, China, and North Korea.

“Over the years, I have met many who have had to flee for their faith and for their life – or have somehow endured the terrifying consequences of remaining in their country. And I have been so deeply moved, and humbled, by their truly remarkable courage and by their selfless capacity for forgiveness, despite all that they have suffered,” he said.

“I have also heard that in the darkness there are small shafts of light, signs of resurrection and of hope that, slowly but surely, Christians who have had to flee from their homelands are beginning to return and rebuild their shattered homes,” he continued.

The dad of two also focused on the importance of forgiveness in his speech since this is the true essence of Easter.

“This Easter, I want to salute the fortitude of all those who, whatever their faith, are persecuted for remaining faithful to the true essence of their beliefs,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles’ message came just days after he also made headlines over his alleged ridiculous demands. Tom Bower, the author of “Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion, and Defiance of Prince Charles,” claimed that Prince Charles brought his loo seat during his trips, among many other things.

But The Times recently called the unauthorized biography “needy, peevish, and self-pitying.”

Ysenda Maxtone Graham, a writer for The Times, said that the recurring theme in Bower’s book is Charles’ self-pity.

Prince Charles and Parker-Bowles, who were also mentioned several times in the book, were reportedly in hysterics after hearing about it. Camilla Tomney, a royal correspondent, said that the couple was “amused” by it.

Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)