Prince Charles has finally met Prince Louis.

On Wednesday, Clarence House confirmed to Daily Mail that the Prince of Wales and Camilla Parker-Bowles visited Prince William and Kate Middleton's newborn. Prince Charles reportedly flew in from Scotland.

According to Gemma Strong, senior writer at Hello!, Prince Charles chose the specific date to also see Princess Charlotte, who turned 3 years old on that day. He will also take it as an opportunity to catch up with his other grandchild, Prince George.

Prince Charles' visit to Prince Louis also comes a day after Queen Elizabeth II was introduced to the newborn. The monarch flew to the palace in her personal helicopter and emerged with a handpicked posy of spring flowers

Prior to meeting Prince Louis, Prince Charles already released a statement about his youngest grandson. "We are both so pleased at the news," the Duke of Cornwall said in a statement from him and his wife, Camilla. "It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don't know how I am going to keep up with them."

The palace also released a statement welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child after her delivery.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news," the palace said.

Many believed that Prince William and Middleton delay the announcement of Prince Louis' name because Prince Charles has not met him yet. Normally, it only takes two days for the palace to announce the royal baby's name, but it took four for the youngest royal.

Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis on April 23. The Duchess had a speedy recovery. In fact, she was spotted out and about for the newborn's public debut seven hours after giving birth.

Middleton reportedly wanted to leave the hospital immediately after delivery because she knew that her presence would cause a frenzy outside the hospital, which could be disruptive to other patients. In addition, recovering at home is more comfortable and she has access to a medical team that looks after her.

Middleton looked pristine just hours after giving birth. However, other moms were not pleased with her appearance and deemed that the Duchess was sending an "unrealistic message."

"You know what I find troubling is all those young women saying 'Oh, it's inspiring," Meshel Laurie said on Australian TV programme "The Project." "That's not inspiring!"

Photo: Getty Images/Mick Tsikas