Prince Charles’ friend of 30 years, Penny Junor, recently came to his defense after Tom Bower released some shocking allegations against him.

In Bower’s book, “Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles,” he said that the Prince of Wales had outrageous travel demands. He also claimed that Prince Charles was jealous of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s popularity, among many other things.

But Junor clarified that even though Prince Charles has his foibles, he is not a crook or a hypocrite.

“Yes, he is spoilt, he is petulant, he is pampered, and there is no denying he takes everything but the kitchen sink when he goes to stay away home for any length to time. He also has a terrible temper and has a great tendency to feel sorry for himself. I have been writing all these for years, and so have others. There are no extraordinary revelations there,” he wrote (via Mirror).

Junor also threw shade at Bower for sneering at Prince Charles’ staff that is tasked to look after him.

“He may not pay top dollar – the Royal Family are notoriously bad payers – but he is giving a lot of people employment. Aren’t most people who create jobs applauded for that, rather than castigated?” he said.

Meanwhile, Junor is not the only one who has come to defend Prince Charles amid Bower’s allegations. Rachel Johnson, a writer for the Daily Mail, also said that the rumors about Prince Charles bringing his own loo seat are false.

“The toilet seat story has been following him around for years even though it was a joke birthday present from his sister,” she said.

She also said that she thinks Prince Charles is simply being framed by his critics so that other people would think that he is a pampered prince.

“I can only marvel at the continuous superhuman efforts and resources that the Prince devotes daily at maintaining his own stratospheric standards of luxe,” she wrote.

It is also important to note that Bower’s book is classified as an unauthorized biography of Prince Charles.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool