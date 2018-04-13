Kate Osamor, the shadow international development secretary, doesn’t think that Prince Charles is fit to become the next head of the Commonwealth.

During a recent interview, Osamor said that a level-headed person, someone who other people respect, and one that thinks outside the box is a better fit for the job.

Osamor clarified that she has no problem with the members of the royal family becoming the head of the commonwealth. However, she just doesn’t think that it should be Prince Charles.

“I don’t really know what he’s been up to of late. He’s not been that vocal on issues,” she said.

Talks surrounding the new head of the commonwealth have been ripe since February. According to The Times, Queen Elizabeth II’s successor doesn’t necessarily have to be her eldest son. There is also no formal process as to how the members decide who their next leader will be.

Meanwhile, John Mann, a veteran Labor MP, slammed Osamor over her recent comments about the Prince of Wales.

“That is not the view of many Labor voters or many Labor MPs. Politicians interfering in the running of the royal family is never very clever. It is self-evidently not the case that Prince Charles is not respected and he may even be more popular across the Commonwealth than the UK,” Mann said.

Last month, Baroness Patricia Scotland, the secretary general of the Commonwealth, confirmed that a meeting will be held on April 16. This will help give the members time to decide who they think is best suited for the role of the new commonwealth head.

“That is certainly not a matter for me, it’s a matter for the leaders. The leaders will have a wonderful opportunity to be alone together at the retreat and they will talk about anything they wish to but it’s definitely not a matter for me,” she said.

Scotland also refused to confirm whether or not next week’s meeting will be the last one that Queen Elizabeth II will attend as the monarch.

