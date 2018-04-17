Queen Elizabeth II and the members of the Commonwealth will decide who its next head will be this week.

According to the Commonwealth Secretariat website, "When the Queen dies or if she abdicates, her heir will not automatically become Head of the Commonwealth. It will be up to the Commonwealth heads of government to decide what they want to do about this symbolic role."

Theresa May's spokesman said that a decision will be made this week. "This is obviously a decision that is taken later in the week, a decision taken by all the members together," the spokesman said. "I think that all happens on Friday."

He also announced that they support Prince Charles for the role. "The UK supports the Prince of Wales as the next head of the Commonwealth. He has been a proud supporter of the Commonwealth for more than four decades and has spoken passionately about the organisation's unique diversity," the spokesman told reporters. "Succession is a matter for the Commonwealth as a whole to determine."

The former prime ministers of Canada and New Zealand, Stephen Harper and John Key, also backed the Prince of Wales for the position. Many believe that it would be strange if the Duke is the king of 16 Commonwealth realms, but not the Commonwealth head. Thus, chances are high that Prince Charles would succeed the title from the monarch.

However, there are also some who don't think that Prince Charles is the best man for the position. On Sunday, Jeremy Corbyn appeared on BBC's "The Andrew Marr Show." During his guesting, he insisted that the Prince of Wales should not automatically have the title. The Labour leader stressed that the association "ought to really get a chance to decide."

"The Commonwealth should decide who its own president is on a rational basis," he said.

Meanwhile, Kate Osamor also expressed her refusal to support the Duke of Edinburgh as the next head of Commonwealth. According to her, she has no problem with the royal family, but she just doesn't think Prince Charles is fit for the role because he is not vocal when it comes to the issues concerning the Commonwealth.

"I don't particularly think it should be him. Not because I have an issue with the royal family. I just don't think it should be him," Osamor said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson