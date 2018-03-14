Prince Charles went to Heathrow on Tuesday to honor the tenth anniversary of Heathrow airport’s Terminal 5.

To mark the occasion, a reception on a plane was organized by the heads of the airport. But Prince Charles made headlines for an entirely different reason during his visit.

He was photographed laughing and playing with an adorable service dog named Ned. The Cocker Spaniel was being carried by an unnamed woman, and Ned fondly licks Prince Charles’ hand. Princes William and Harry’s dad appears to be tickled by the pooch’s tongue.

Another photo shows Prince Charles looking intently at Ned, while the dog still licks his finger. After meeting Ned, Prince Charles met with the staff of British Airways while on board the aircraft during the reception.

During his visit to Heathrow, Prince Charles also gained some insight into the United Kingdom Border Force’s work on bio-security. The prince is also advocate for getting more people involved in science, technology, engineering, and math.

In his speech, Prince Charles spoke about his charity organization and said, “We are combining the areas of culture, heritage, built environment and community education, currently operating in four individual charities, in a new, larger organization to be called The Prince’s Foundation.”

“This will build on the work of my Dumfries House Trust over the past 11 years, where I have already seen how bringing different organizations together significantly magnifies their overall impact,” he added.

On Monday, Prince Charles also joined his mom, Queen Elizabeth II, wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, sons Princes William and Harry, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle for the Commonwealth Day Service. Prince Philip, who retired from public service last year, did not attend the event.

The royal family was seated on the first two rows at Westminster Abbey. The annual multi-faith event celebrates the 53 Commonwealth countries. In her message, Queen Elizabeth II praised the Commonwealth connection, which makes diversity a cause for celebration, according to BBC.

“Through exchanging ideas and seeing life from other perspectives, we grow in understanding and work more collaboratively towards a common future,” the queen said.

Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images