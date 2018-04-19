Prince Charles is very appreciative of his second wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles.

In the ITV documentary "The Real Camilla: HRH the Duchess of Cornwall," the Prince of Wales repeatedly referred to Camilla as his "darling wife" and praised her personality. "She's the best listener in town. She can get anything out of anybody," Prince Charles said.

For the documentary, the Duchess of Cornwall allowed the cameras to follow her for a year. It also features interviews with actress OBE Joanna Lumley and Gillian Anderson. Meanwhile, author Gyles Brandreth said that Camilla "isn't interested in position or status."

Prince Charles and Camilla's relationship had not been smooth sailing after Princess Diana's death. The two had an affair while he was still married to the late Princess of Wales. In fact, according to Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler, she suspected her husband of plotting an automobile accident in order to remarry.

"[Princess Diana's] words were 'these next few months, are the most difficult months of my life. I fear my husband is going to kill me. In an automobile accident. With head injuries. In order that he can remarry,'" Burrell recalled. "That is spooky. She predicted her own death nine months before she died."

Prince Charles and Camilla reportedly joined forces to redeem their reputation in the years following Princess Diana's passing. The Duchess hosted a fundraiser for the National Osteoporosis Society. She also worked with Mark Bolland to "demythologise Diana by portraying her as a manipulative hysteric," according to Tom Bower.

Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly far from pleased with Prince Charles and Camilla's affair. In fact, Her Majesty reportedly didn't want to talk about Camilla or see her in any royal function. But the couple eventually won their battle.

The future king's love for his present wife is very obvious. According to a body language expert, Prince Charles has changed over the years and has learned to mirror Camilla.

"Camilla's body language is identical to when she was first dating Charles and this resilience and lack of change must be hugely attractive to a man who lives in what might be a very chaotic world," Judi James said.

"She has the same wide grin, head-tilt and hair-raking gesture as she sports in their photos years before and the effect on Charles has been dramatic," the body language expert continued. "He is now mirroring his wife with a mirrored wide grin that covers his entire face. Charles is the one who has changed dramatically to mirror his wife."

Photo: Getty Images/Scott Barbour