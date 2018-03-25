Prince Charles' controversial biography, "Rebel Prince," is vicious, according to two presenters.

Tom Bower's unauthorized book, "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles," revealed a number of shocking details about the Prince of Wales. However, some, including Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, doubt the integrity of the biography.

"Bower's tome is just a vicious confection of tittle-tattle that is almost completely unattributable," Madeley and Finnigan told Express.

"Nothing new emerges from this nasty book and most of the negative comments from wholly anonymous courtiers could simply have been made up," the pair continued. "I know royals must expect to be gossiped about and that salacious and sensational 'revelations' make some writers a lot of money."

The couple object Bower's book as it resulted to collateral damage to the innocent family members like Prince William and Prince Harry, who "deserve our kindest wishes for their happiness at this crucial stage of their lives."

Prince Harry's royal wedding with Meghan Markle is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge is expecting his third baby with Kate Middleton.

Madeley and Finnigan added that the two princes have gone through a traumatic experience and still emerged as "likeable and responsible young men." The last thing they need is to bear the brunt of old gossip that has plagued their father.

The former "This Morning" hosts went on to say that the Prince and Princess of Wales had a disastrous marriage, but Charles was not the only one to blame as "neither of them behaved particularly well." Prince Charles' relationship with Camilla while he was still married to Prince William and Prince Harry's mom is well-known, but Princess Diana apparently had her own affairs too.

In related news, Bower claimed that Queen Elizabeth II did not approve of the Duke of Cornwall's relationship with Camilla. In fact, there was a time when the queen didn't want to see the duchess at any royal function or even talk about her.

In addition, the investigative author also wrote that the monarch and Prince Philip are not confident with Prince Charles' leadership skills. The Duke of Edinburgh reportedly joked that they want to live longer so the next-in-line to the throne, Prince Charles, will have a short reign and will "have little opportunity to damage the monarchy."

When Bower appeared on "Good Morning Britain" for an interview with Susanna Reid, the latter asked him if his book was a product of "hearsay." But he insisted, "No. I have spoken to people who were very close to him."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson