Prince Charles hilariously reignited the scones debate at this year’s Royal Cornwall Show.

While there, the 69-year-old Duke of Cornwall saw a young boy with a tray of scones. Prince Charles immediately noticed that the scones were covered with cream first before the jam.

“Have you got that the right way round?” Prince Charles asked (via Daily Mail).

In Cornwall, residents typically put jam first on the scone before the cream. But in neighboring areas, natives swear by putting cream on the scones first before the jam.

Three months ago, Darren McGrady, Queen Elizabeth II’s former royal chef, tried to settle the debate about how to serve scones. During his interview with the Independent, McGrady said that jam always comes first at the garden parties in the palace.

“The Queen always had homemade Balmoral jam first… With clotted cream on top at Buckingham Palace garden parties in the royal tea tent and all royal tea parties,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles was joined by Camilla Parker-Bowles at the Royal Cornwall Show on Thursday. The couple watched a parade of floats featuring 58 rural and agricultural organizations and charities associated with the prince.

The show was also held to celebrate Prince Charles’ work supporting rural life and wildlife, as well as to commemorate his upcoming 70th birthday in November. Prince Charles serves as the patron of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, while his wife acts as vice president.

In related news, Prince Charles is reportedly being linked to Peter Ball’s sexual abuse case. The former bishop was sentenced to 32 months in 2015 for charges relating to abusing 18 teenagers and young men between the 1970s and 1990s.

Prince Charles, who met the ex-bishop of Lewes and Gloucester, has been asked to give a witness statement about Ball. The 84-year-old previously admitted to one count of misconduct in public office and two counts of indecent assault relating to two young men.

A hearing on Ball’s case has been set for July 23, according to the Guardian.

Photo: Getty Images/Tim Rooke - WPA Pool