Prince Charles recently shared a sweet moment with Karen Gibson, the conductor of the Kingdom Choir, at the garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Gibson and Prince Charles were photographed talking and shaking each other’s hands. However, the details of their conversation have not been released.

Prior to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding, it was reported that Prince Charles encouraged the couple to hire the Kingdom Choir as one of their singers at the wedding ceremony. The musical group’s rendition of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” made headlines at the royal wedding. The video of their performance also went viral.

Emily Andrews, a reporter and the host of the “On Heir” podcast, said, “Apparently [The Kingdom Choir] was Charles’ choice, apparently Charles recommended them to Harry and Meghan, which I was surprised at. I was told that by one of Charles’ member of staff yesterday.”

“I thought that Harry and Meghan had chosen all the music personally, but you got the feeling that Charles really helped them with the service because music is something that he’s very knowledgeable in,” Andrews added.

Meanwhile, Gibson recently shared what it was like performing at Prince Harry and Markle’s big day.

“We were not thinking about the billion people all around the world. I think at that point, we didn’t know that so many people were tuning in. We were more focused on the couple. We wanted to make the couple happy and we wanted to give them all we had to offer, and we just wanted to do a really good job,” she said on “Good Morning America.”

Gibson also described the opportunity to sing for Prince Harry and Markle an “honor” during an interview with the Guardian.

“It’s a very special thing, a wedding – it’s an honor because there are vows being performed…” she said.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles hosted Tuesday’s garden party that was attended by hundreds of community leaders. Princess Anne was also present at the gathering.

The first two garden parties were attended by Queen Elizabeth II, but she skipped the most recent one. Another garden party is scheduled to take place at the Holyrood Palace next month.

