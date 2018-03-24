Prince Charles continues his royal engagements despite the controversial "Rebel Prince" book.

On Friday, the Prince of Wales visited Dartmoor Prison in Princetown, Devon. Prince Charles was there to learn about a special project that aims to build the convict's self-esteem through music.

The inmates showed off their talent by singing Carmen and Les Miserables' "Do You Hear the People Sing." There were over a dozen prisoners who performed as the Duke of Cornwall watched, Express reported.

According to Adam Green, the founder of the Prison Choir Project, that aims to rehabilitates prisoners and ex-offenders who are experiencing a mental disorder, the project is a wonderful experience for the inmates. He also commended their singing talent.

"They can really sing, they really can," Green said. "I think they would stand up against any professional chorus."

Green added that the inmates had "thrown themselves headlong into this opportunity and I think bettered themselves through music." They were also honored to sing and dance for the future king.

Kate Symons-Joy who worked with the prisoners and played as Carmen in their performance described them as "committed."

"They are all so committed," she said. "We are very privileged to be here with them, but they also I think see it as a privilege that they are involved and they take it very seriously and support each other. It is quite amazing to watch actually."

Prince Charles sighting comes just days after Tom Bower made surprising revelations about him in his biography book "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles." In the said publication, the investigative journal claimed that the next-in-line to the throne has outrageous travel demands.

In addition, Bower also revealed that Queen Elizabeth disapproved his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. Also, the monarch and Prince Philip are reportedly not confident of their eldest son's leadership skills. In fact, they wanted to live longer so Prince Charles will have a short reign and will "have little opportunity to damage the monarchy."

On Thursday, Bower made an appearance on "Good Morning Britain." During his guesting, Susanna Reid asked him if spoke with Prince Charles and if his book was a product of "hearsay." Bower said "no" to both questions and explained that "I have spoken to people who were very close to him."

Photo: Getty Images/Marc Giddings