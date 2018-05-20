Prince Charles was the proudest dad on the day his youngest son, Prince Harry, tied the knot with Meghan Markle.

While at St. George’s Hall, the Duke of Cornwall gave a heartwarming speech about Prince Harry and recounted what it was like changing his diapers when he was just a baby. The overall theme of his speech also centered on the fact that his son turned out well despite the many challenges he faced growing up, according to People.

One of the guests at the reception revealed that there was no mention of Princess Diana in Prince Charles’ speech.

Peter Fernhead, co-founder of African Parks, told The Telegraph, “We all gathered while they were having their pictures done. When Harry and Meghan came in they stood on the podium and Prince William introduced them. Prince Charles made a really gracious speech, it was really calming and amazingly endearing. He’s got a wonderfully dry sense of humor.”

Other than Prince Charles’ touching speech, Prince Harry also took the stage to thank everyone who attended his wedding. He also referred to Markle as his wife, and this brought the guests into loud applause and laughter.

“He did all the ‘Thank you’s.’ It was very off-the-cuff, which was lovely. He promised that all Americans wouldn’t steal the swords and said, ‘Please, when you leave, be quiet as you don’t want to wake the neighbors. It was more than you would ever imagine it to be. It did feel like we were really a part of their very special occasion. It just felt about the two of them, which was great,” the guest told People.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry also asked if any of his guests knew how to play the piano and Elton John stood up and performed for them. He played four songs, namely, “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Circle of Life,” and “I’m Still Standing.”

The guest said, “He was incredible. It became like a mini-concert in the reception area. Some people were even crying.”

Photo: Getty Images/Steve Parsons - WPA Pool