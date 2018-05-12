Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles showed off their dancing prowess during their visit to Greece.

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were so game in joining the dancers in their traditional dance in the village of Archanes. The Prince of Wales dressed in a pale beige suit while Camilla sported a matching white top and pants, Express reported.

After the dance, Prince Charles was heard saying "great fun." The publication noted that Prince Harry's dad also joked about being unprepared for the royal wedding.

Camilla received a gift of brooch while Prince Charles an inscribed stone. After they received those presents, one reporter asked the Prince of Wales about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming nuptials.

"Are you ready for the wedding," the reporter asks.

"Are you ever ready," the Prince of Wales responded.

On Wednesday, Prince Charles and Camilla met newlyweds Kath Martin and Laurent Mayer while the royal couple was in the flower market. According to Martin, Prince Charles asked her how long she had lived in the French Riviera City.

Martin and Mayer had just gotten married in Nice on that morning. The bride deemed her encounter with the royals as "a lovely surprise."

Earlier that day, Prince Charles had spoken about the royal wedding next week. According to him, the event will be a "special day."

"I'm sure it'll be a very special day for everybody," the second-in-line to the throne told ET Canada, adding that he was feeling "obviously marvelous" about t the event.

Prince Charles and Camilla were in an official royal tour in France and Greece this week. They arrived in Nice where they met the families of the victims of the attack on Le Promenade des Anglais in July 2016 as well as the members of the emergency services who responded.

Dr. Daniele Navarro and his wife, Nathalie, were among the first aiders. Nathalie was so impressed with the Duchess when she met her.

"She spoke to us with heart despite being from the royal family," Nathalie said. "They have extraordinary empathy and kindness – they asked us who we were and what we did."

During their visit to France, Camilla dropped by at the domestic violence charity VIFFIL-SOS Femmes in Lyon where she opened up about her knowledge and the things she wants to learn about violence against women.

"I'd always known about domestic abuse," Camilla said. "In fact, I knew people who'd suffered from it. But I'd no idea of the extent or how many people, how many women actually around the world, are suffering from it."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson