Prince Charles was welcomed by a large crowd when he arrived in Boston, Lincolnshire on Monday.

The 69-year-old Prince of Wales kicked off his visit with a trip to the Livestock Market to help launch the country’s Farm Resilience Program in the area. The program was first introduced in 2016, and it is designed to offer support to family farm businesses across the United Kingdom.

After his visit to the Livestock Market, Prince Charles also had the chance to meet with the elderly residents being supported by Age U.K. The Duke of Cornwall happens to be the patron of the charity, which provides a range of support and services for older men and women.

Prince Charles was also photographed entering his vehicle after talking to some of the women at the Age U.K. He also visited a local grocery store, but it is unclear if he bought anything there.

The prince also made sure to check out the Lincolnshire Castle, which was saved from demolition in 1911. The castle has been restored and is being maintained by the National Trust.

Following his tour of the castle, Prince Charles also went to the Holy Trinity Church to meet the volunteers and members of the congregation.

His recent sighting came just days after Tom Bower, a journalist, released shocking revelations about the prince. In his book, “Rebel Prince,” Bower claimed the Prince Charles was blind to his sons’ resentment of Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Bower also alleged that Prince Charles was jealous over the attention that Prince William and Kate Middleton received over him and Parker-Bowles.

And when he travels, Prince Charles is rumored to bring most of his furniture with him on his trips. But Rachel Johnson, a writer for the Daily Mail, said that there is no truth to some of Bower’s statements.

Johnson particularly said that Prince Charles doesn’t bring his own loo seat when he travels. The rumor started after his sister gave him the bathroom essential for his birthday years ago.

“The toilet seat story has been following his around for years even though it was a joke birthday present from his sister,” Johnson’s friend told her.

